Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Converts penalty in loss

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Pachuca.

Gonzalez converted a second half penalty in vain Saturday as Atlas were eased-past in a 3-1 defeat at Pachuca. The midfielder led the team with four shot attempts (one on goal) and created three chances across his season-high 88 minutes of play. After making two substitute appearances to begin the Clausura campaign, Gonzalez has been named to the starting XI in four successive appearances.