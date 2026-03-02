Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Converts penalty in loss

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Juarez.

Gonzalez stood out again despite his team's struggles, scoring the only away goal from the penalty spot in the 26th minute of the match. After a string of eight consecutive league starts, the experienced midfielder is now one of the Rojinegros' top options, and he's leading the squad with three goals during the Clausura 2026 tournament. Other than that, he's averaging 1.7 shots (0.9 on goal), 2.3 crosses (0.7 accurate) and 1.4 corner kicks per game when given at least 45 minutes of play.