Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Nets brace Wednesday
Gonzalez scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing twice (one accurate) during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.
Gonzalez found the back of the net in the 50th and 65th minutes scoring both Atlas goals while leading the team in shots. The forward has combined for three goals, seven shots, two chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.
