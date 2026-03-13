Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez headshot

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Neutralized against Guadalajara

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gonzalez created three chances and took no shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Gonzalez showed some creative output but was unable to continue the strong form he has had this season. Since the Clausura began, he has excelled with five goals in ten matches after failing to score in 14 appearances during the Apertura. With 15 shots resulting in five goals, the winger continues to offer some of the highest upside among players in his position in the league. Even though he struggled in this match, there remains plenty of optimism going forward. His next fixture will be a difficult one against Toluca, who currently sit second in the table.

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now