Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Neutralized against Guadalajara

Gonzalez created three chances and took no shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Gonzalez showed some creative output but was unable to continue the strong form he has had this season. Since the Clausura began, he has excelled with five goals in ten matches after failing to score in 14 appearances during the Apertura. With 15 shots resulting in five goals, the winger continues to offer some of the highest upside among players in his position in the league. Even though he struggled in this match, there remains plenty of optimism going forward. His next fixture will be a difficult one against Toluca, who currently sit second in the table.