Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: On bench against America

Gonzalez (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against America.

Gonzalez was dealing with a minor discomfort, though he'll have his playing time managed in the final regular-season match. The midfielder was coming off a six-game scoreless streak before suffering the injury. However, he has scored a team-high five goals across 15 Clausura appearances. He'll look to replace Sergio Hernandez at some point in upcoming weeks.