Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez headshot

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: On bench against America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Gonzalez (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against America.

Gonzalez was dealing with a minor discomfort, though he'll have his playing time managed in the final regular-season match. The midfielder was coming off a six-game scoreless streak before suffering the injury. However, he has scored a team-high five goals across 15 Clausura appearances. He'll look to replace Sergio Hernandez at some point in upcoming weeks.

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez
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