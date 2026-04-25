Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: On bench against America
Gonzalez (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against America.
Gonzalez was dealing with a minor discomfort, though he'll have his playing time managed in the final regular-season match. The midfielder was coming off a six-game scoreless streak before suffering the injury. However, he has scored a team-high five goals across 15 Clausura appearances. He'll look to replace Sergio Hernandez at some point in upcoming weeks.
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