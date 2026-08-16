Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Provides assist in victory

Gonzalez assisted once to go with five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Tigres.

Gonzalez generated the chance for the second-minute opening goal from an indirect free kick, and he led his side with five crosses during the week four game. Following a rather unproductive Leagues Cup stretch, he found good form back in domestic play, as the assist ended a streak of five appearances without direct contributions. Having served in various attacking roles lately, he's one of the Foxes' two players with multiple goals or assists in the current league campaign alongside Edgar Zaldivar.