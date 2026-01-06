Gonzalez took advantage of a long period of inactivity to undergo a meniscus cleaning surgery on his right knee, and it seems he avoided missing any league game, as he rejoined regular work ahead of the new season. The experienced midfielder will try to finally help the Foxes in his second spell at the club after failing to make a direct contribution in 285 minutes of play during the past six months. He could be trusted for his playmaking talent, challenging Mateo Garcia, Gustavo Del Prete and Victor Rios for playing time, and Diego Gonzalez for set pieces.