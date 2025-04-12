Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores, assists off bench in win

Gonzalez scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Friday's 5-3 win versus Necaxa.

Gonzalez had a short but impactful performance, putting his team ahead through a subtle finish to the far post in the 88th minute and setting up Salomon Rondon's third goal during stoppage time against the Aguascalientes side. Those contributions lead the midfielder to totals of two goals and one assist in 295 minutes of play this year. However, he has been used as a substitute over the final stretch of the season, rotating with Oussama Idrissi, Juan Sigala and Owen Gonzalez on the wings.