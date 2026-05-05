Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Scores off bench in loss

Gonzalez scored a goal off his lone shto and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Gonzalez was brought to replace Edgar Zaldivar midway through the second frame and needed just six minutes to make an impact as he appeared unmarked inside the six-yard box to head home a pass from the right and cut his side's deficit to just one goal. That's now back-to-back games scoring off the bench for the midfielder, who's trying to regain his best form after losing his starting spot at the end of the regular season and this performance could definitely give him a shot to return to the lineup for next weekend's second leg.