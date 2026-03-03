Arturo Calabresi Injury: Bows out in Bologna game

Calabresi generated two crosses (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and one block in 70 minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss to Bologna before leaving due to a possible shoulder injury, La Repubblica reported.

Calabresi returned to the XI after two matches, as the coach decided to shake things up, but he didn't have a noteworthy performance and subbed off after a pair of hits on the shoulder in the second half. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's away clash versus Juventus. Simone Canestrelli or Rosen Bozhinov would step in if needed.