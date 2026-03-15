Arturo Calabresi Injury: Bows out in Cagliari game

Calabresi generated three clearances and one interception in 46 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 win over Pisa before subbing off due to a shoulder injury, La Nazione reported.

Calabresi had his usual gritty display in the back but took a couple of hits on the shoulder in the first half and didn't return from the locker room. He'll be evaluated ahead of Sunday's away game versus Como. Raul Albiol was picked over Francesco Coppola and Rosen Bozhinov to replace him in this one.