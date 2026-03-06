Arturo Calabresi Injury: Called up for Juventus clash

Calabresi (shoulder) has made Pisa's squad for Saturday's game versus Juventus.

Calabresi has recovered enough to be an option but might begin on the bench as he trained on the side for a good portion of the week. He hadn't started in a month before the last round. Simone Canestrelli or Rosen Bozhinov would start if he didn't. Calabresi has logged 15 clearances, seven crosses (two accurate) and five interceptions in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.