Arturo Calabresi Injury: Probable for Como contest

Calabresi (shoulder) "is feeling better and has been able to train with the squad late in the week," coach Oscar Hiljemark relayed.

Calabresi should be able to avoid missing time after hurting his shoulder last week, but it remains to be seen whether he'll continue starting, as he's done in the last three matches, notching at least one block in every appearance, accumulating five, and logging three tackles (zero won), one interception and four clearances, with no clean sheets.