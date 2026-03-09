Arturo Calabresi News: Struggles in Juventus match
Calabresi (shoulder) had two tackles (zero won), one clearance and two blocks and created one scoring chance in 76 minutes in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Juventus.
Calabresi got the nod despite not being 100 percent but had trouble containing the opposing attackers, like the rest of the rearguard, and didn't pick up a lot of stats. He appears to have recaptured a regular spot after a lull and has notched 12 clearances, four interceptions and seven blocks in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.
