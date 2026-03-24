Arturo Calabresi News: Unused against Como

Calabresi (shoulder) didn't play in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Como.

Calabresi was fit enough to be called up following a shoulder injury, but he didn't start, and the coach elected not to rush him back, as the match quickly got out of hand. He'll likely resume starting over Raul Albiol after the break. He has notched at least one block in three outings on the trot, amassing five and posting three tackles (zero won), four clearances and one interception over that span, with no clean sheets.