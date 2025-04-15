Arturo Palma Injury: Leaves with injury Tuesday

Palma was forced off with an apparent injury in Tuesday's match versus FC Juarez.

Palma lasted 68 minutes on the field in his third consecutive start as a left wing-back. While the severity of the issue is unclear, he may be unable to play in the regular-season finale against Puebla given the little rest time from Tuesday to Friday. If both him and Alejandro Mayorga (undisclosed) fail to recover, then either Raul Sandoval or a more offensive-minded Johan Rojas could see increased playing time on the left flank.