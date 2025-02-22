Fantasy Soccer
Arturo Palma headshot

Arturo Palma News: Assists off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Palma assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win over Mazatlan.

Palma once again succeeded as a substitute as he delivered the cross that led to Diber Cambindo's goal in stoppage time Friday. Despite his limited time on the field, the wide man has been influential with one goal and an assist over his last two appearances. That run of form could help him put pressure on Kevin Rosero in the competition for the starting spot, with rotation likely to arise in busy periods.

