Arturo Palma News: Bench option against Puebla

Palma (undisclosed) is among the substitutes to face Puebla on Friday.

Palma won't miss any game due to the blow that forced him off midweek versus Juarez, but he'll be on the bench for the first time in four game weeks, with Johan Rojas making the starting lineup this time. The Mexican could look for more activity later in the final stages of the competition. He has been reliable mostly for defensive numbers, but he notched one goal and an assist when being used as a substitute back in February.