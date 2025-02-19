Arturo Palma News: Scores off bench in win

Palma scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Palma made an instant impact, increasing his side's lead via right-footed shot in the 70th minute after taking Kevin Rosero's place on the field in the 68th of the midweek duel. The Mexican made the score sheet for the first time over 262 minutes of play in the Clausura 2025 tournament. He remains in contention for the right wing-back position, though he has started only two games so far and both were when Rosero was injured.