Ashley Phillips News: Signs with Middlesbrough

Phillips has completed a transfer to Middlesbrough, according to his former club.

Phillips spent the last two seasons on loan at Stoke City, making 39 appearances in 2024/25 and 44 in 2025/26, the latter earning him a nomination for the Championship's Young Player of the Season, following an earlier loan spell at Plymouth Argyle where he made 20 appearances. The England U21 international defender, who joined from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 without making his senior debut for the club, now gets a fresh opportunity to establish himself at Middlesbrough.