Ashley Westwood News: Assists in loss
Westwood took zero shots, sent in five crosses, took four corner kicks, created four chances, and assisted in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville SC.
Westwood delivered a strong performance despite another loss for Charlotte FC. The defensive midfielder comes with some attacking upside given his role on set pieces. He'll look to help Charlotte get back on track in another tough road tilt at New England on Saturday.
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