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Ashley Westwood News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Westwood has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Westwood had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against NYCFC after accumulating five yellow cards in MLS competition, with Luca de la Torre covering in his absence. The midfielder has started all but one match this season and his return gives the club their preferred midfield setup back heading into the weekend clash against Toronto.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
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