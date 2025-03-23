Ashley Westwood News: Bangs goal in victory

Westwood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Westwood scored his first goal of the season against San Jose on Saturday and was active on both ends of the pitch. The midfielder has been a regular starter since last season, logging more than 3,200 minutes in 2024 and playing the full 90 mintues in each of the first five matches this season. He has contributed across the board with 10 crosses, six tackles, five interceptions, and seven clearances in five appearances, proving essential in midfield. He will look to make an impact again against Colorado on Saturday.