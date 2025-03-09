Ashley Westwood News: Makes four tackles
Westwood crossed six times (two accurate) and made four tackles (winning three) during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Miami.
Westwood was active on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most crosses on the team and leading Charlotte in tackles. The midfielder has combined for 11 crosses and six tackles through three matches, but doesn't have a goal involvement, shot or chance created.
