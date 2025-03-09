Fantasy Soccer
Ashley Westwood headshot

Ashley Westwood News: Makes four tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Westwood crossed six times (two accurate) and made four tackles (winning three) during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Miami.

Westwood was active on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most crosses on the team and leading Charlotte in tackles. The midfielder has combined for 11 crosses and six tackles through three matches, but doesn't have a goal involvement, shot or chance created.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
