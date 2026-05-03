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Ashley Westwood News: Nine crosses, four accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Westwood had nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Westwood updated his season-high in crosses, previously six. For a second consecutive appearance, he logged four accurate crosses. In terms of 2026, two-thirds of Westwood's crosses occurred in his last two games.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
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