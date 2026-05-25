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Ashley Westwood News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Westwood registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over New England Revolution.

Westwood had an excellent game, recording 38 passes, creating a chance, and making three clearances and one block. Over the last five games, he has delivered 38 crosses and created 13 chances but has been rewarded with only one assist during that period.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
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