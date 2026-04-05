Ashley Westwood News: Scores goal
Westwood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union.
Westwood's goal marks his first this season. Considering that Westwood has already tied last season's goal tally, perhaps he can improve in the category with a lot of games remaining this year, though a defensive midfielder like him is not expected to score on the regular.
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