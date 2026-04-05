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Ashley Westwood News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Westwood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union.

Westwood's goal marks his first this season. Considering that Westwood has already tied last season's goal tally, perhaps he can improve in the category with a lot of games remaining this year, though a defensive midfielder like him is not expected to score on the regular.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
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