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Ashley Westwood News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Westwood is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Westwood is heading to the sidelines for a match after already reaching five yellow cards this season, suspended for their match against NYCFC on May 13. This will leave the club without a starting midfielder, as he has started in all but one game this season, leaving Brandt Bronico or Luca de la Torre to start in his place. He will next be an option when facing Toronto on May 16.

Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
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