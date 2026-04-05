Asier Osambela News: Shown red card Sunday
Osambela received a red card while on the bench during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Alaves.
Osambela earned a suspension for the upcoming league clash against Betis despite not playing in the last match. His absence shouldn't alter the team's lineup, with Jon Moncayola and Lucas Torro likely getting extended opportunities in midfield. The youngster will be available again to face Athletic on April 21.
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