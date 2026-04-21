Asier Osambela News: Suspension cleared
Osambela is back in contention after serving his ban due to the red card he received in his last La Liga match.
Osambela was used mostly as a substitute before missing a couple of league games through suspension. Without consistent time on the field, he lacks guaranteed fantasy upside but could serve as an occasional substitute option behind Jon Moncayola and Lucas Torro for the remainder of the season.
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