Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Aiming return next week

Ouedraogo (knee) has been training with the team this week and is aiming a return next week, the club announced.

Ouedraogo has been training with the team this week but will be too short to make the squad on Saturday. He is aiming a return next week against Frankfurt which let him a bit more time to fully recover from a knee injury that kept him out the pitch since late November. That said, he is likely to resume his bench role once fully fit.