Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Assan Ouedraogo headshot

Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Aiming return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Ouedraogo (knee) has been training with the team this week and is aiming a return next week, the club announced.

Ouedraogo has been training with the team this week but will be too short to make the squad on Saturday. He is aiming a return next week against Frankfurt which let him a bit more time to fully recover from a knee injury that kept him out the pitch since late November. That said, he is likely to resume his bench role once fully fit.

Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now