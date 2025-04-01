Fantasy Soccer
Assan Ouedraogo headshot

Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Could resume team training soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Ouedraogo (knee) is close to returning to team training after making good progress in his recovery from a long-term injury, the club announced.

Ouedraogo is expected to return to team training soon after a long-term knee injury that has kept him out since late November. Even if fully fit, he should remain a bench option as he was earlier in the season, though the coaching change adds some uncertainty.

Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
