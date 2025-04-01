Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Could resume team training soon
Ouedraogo (knee) is close to returning to team training after making good progress in his recovery from a long-term injury, the club announced.
Ouedraogo is expected to return to team training soon after a long-term knee injury that has kept him out since late November. Even if fully fit, he should remain a bench option as he was earlier in the season, though the coaching change adds some uncertainty.
