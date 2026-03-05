Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Eyeing international break to train

Ouedrago (knee) is progressing well and is eyeing a return to training before the international break, according to his club.

Ouedrago is still working on his return and has yet to see the training field, but that has been followed by some positive news, with the midfielder expected to join his teammates in the next few weeks. He is hoping to integrate before the international break, which starts after their match on March 20. A return to play could then come when they resume play, potentially when facing Werder Bremen on April 4, looking to put his injury issues this season in the rearview mirror.