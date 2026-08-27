Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Progressing toward mid September return

Ouedraogo is back on the training pitch working through individual sessions as he recovers from a shoulder capsule injury, according to Bild.

Ouedraogo suffered the injury in early August during preseason camp, and the club and player opted for conservative treatment rather than surgery afterward. He trained alongside rehab coach Marcel Abanoz on Tuesday, though ball work is not yet part of his program, and a return is realistically being targeted for mid September as he continues to build up gradually. Leipzig will therefore be without him for the Bundesliga opener, with Ezechiel Banzuzi expected to start in his place until Ouedraogo's return.