Assan Ouedraogo headshot

Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Returns to partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ouedraogo (knee) trained partially Wednesday and could be available in the coming weeks, the club posted.

Ouedraogo could be available in the coming weeks after being spotted in partial training Wednesday, having missed the last two months with a knee injury. The German was a starter before the setback and could compete with Brajan Gruda for a starting role in midfield once he regains full fitness.

Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
