Assan Ouedraogo headshot

Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Ouedraogo (knee) has returned to team training, according to RB Live.

Ouedraogo looks to be following his recovery plan, with the midfielder now in team training this week after he was expected to return to that stage soon. This is good news, as a return is likely nearing. That said, he will look to see the field before the end of the season, possibly featuring against Kiel on Saturday.

