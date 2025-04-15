Assan Ouedraogo Injury: Trains with team
Ouedraogo (knee) has returned to team training, according to RB Live.
Ouedraogo looks to be following his recovery plan, with the midfielder now in team training this week after he was expected to return to that stage soon. This is good news, as a return is likely nearing. That said, he will look to see the field before the end of the season, possibly featuring against Kiel on Saturday.
