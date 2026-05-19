Assan Ouedraogo News: Scores in loss to Freiburg

Ouedraogo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Ouedraogo took advantage of a connection with Yan Diomande to score with an impressive shot from outside the box. Despite being a central midfielder, Ouedraogo had some impressive scoring numbers. He appeared in just 19 Bundesliga contests in 2025/26 (13 starts) but finished with four goals and three assists.