Assan Ouedraogo headshot

Assan Ouedraogo News: Scores in loss to Freiburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Ouedraogo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Ouedraogo took advantage of a connection with Yan Diomande to score with an impressive shot from outside the box. Despite being a central midfielder, Ouedraogo had some impressive scoring numbers. He appeared in just 19 Bundesliga contests in 2025/26 (13 starts) but finished with four goals and three assists.

Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
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