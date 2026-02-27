Assane Diao Injury: Cleared for Lecce fixture

Diao (thigh) "will be available Saturday and can play, but not from the start," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Diao has been missing since mid-December due to his latest injury, which forced him to sit out AFCON and 11 Serie A rounds. He'll be an extra option in a couple of roles and help substitute for Martin Baturina (ankle), although he doesn't have major minutes in him yet. He has played just six times so far this season (four starts), tallying five shots (one on target), one key pass and six crosses (one accurate).