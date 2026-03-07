Assane Diao Injury: Dealing with an ailment

Diao (undisclosed) "didn't feel 100 percent in the final practice session and went through a late fitness test, but we ultimately erred on the side of caution," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Diao recently returned from a thigh injury and has missed a lot of time with various problems this campaign. He might take further tests throughout the week, but his issue isn't considered worrisome at the moment and could be available for Sunday's home game versus Roma. On the other hand, the hiccup will likely delay his return to a larger role.