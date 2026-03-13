Assane Diao headshot

Assane Diao Injury: Probable for Roma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Diao "felt something in the same point where he suffered a strain in the past in the last training session last week, but he has been working regularly, and he'll be available Sunday if nothing happens," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.

Diao should be back with the squad against Roma, barring any further hiccups in the final practices. He'll likely continue to be handled carefully, given his continuous injuries this year. He has notched six shots (two on target), one key pass and three crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances.

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