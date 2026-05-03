Assane Diao News: Active but wasteful versus Napoli

Diao registered four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and drew three fouls in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Napoli.

Diao had his most productive performance since returning from multiple injuries, leading his side in two offensive stats, but he left a couple of big scoring opportunities on the table. He has registered at least one shot, amassing 10 (three on target), and three crosses, piling up 15 (one accurate), in four straight fixtures. Furthermore, this marked his third straight match with one or more tackles, for a total of seven (four won).