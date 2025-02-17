Assane Diao News: Scores again against Fiorentina
Diao scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Fiorentina.
Diao scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday after being set up by Maxence Caqueret right before halftime. He now has four goals in seven appearances with his new club. He also matched his season high with four shot attempts. His next chance to contribute will come Sunday against Napoli.
