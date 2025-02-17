Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Assane Diao headshot

Assane Diao News: Scores again against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Diao scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Diao scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday after being set up by Maxence Caqueret right before halftime. He now has four goals in seven appearances with his new club. He also matched his season high with four shot attempts. His next chance to contribute will come Sunday against Napoli.

Assane Diao
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now