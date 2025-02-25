Assane Diao News: Scores dramatic goal

Diao scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Diao was responsible for the winning goal as Como upset Napoli 2-1 on Sunday. In 81 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from three shots (one on target, one off, one blocked), completed his only dribble attempt of the match, and had four touches in the opposition's box. Diao has been a man on fire for Como, with Sunday's goal being his third in as many matches and his fifth in seven Serie A starts. The club will need him to continue his fine run of form if they hope to pull off consecutive league upsets as they visit Roma this Sunday.