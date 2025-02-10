Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Assane Diao headshot

Assane Diao News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Diao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Juventus.

Diao had gone two straight games without a goal before Friday, but his recent scoring drought came to a screeching halt against Juventus. He now has three goals across Como's last five games. The five-game span has assured him more goals than his 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with Betis.

Assane Diao
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now