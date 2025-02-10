Assane Diao News: Scores goal

Diao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss to Juventus.

Diao had gone two straight games without a goal before Friday, but his recent scoring drought came to a screeching halt against Juventus. He now has three goals across Como's last five games. The five-game span has assured him more goals than his 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with Betis.