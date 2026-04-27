Assane Diao News: Scores one goal in victory

Diao scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Diao delivered the decisive contribution in Sunday's 2-0 win at Genoa, heading home at the back post in the second half from Maxence Caqueret's deflected cross to double the lead and end any hope of a Genoa comeback during their strongest spell of the match, while also adding two crosses and two tackles. Diao has now scored two Serie A goals this season across 13 appearances, establishing himself as a regular starter on the right wing thanks to his repeated runs in behind and dribbling threat.