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Assane Diao News: Scores one goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Diao scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Diao delivered the decisive contribution in Sunday's 2-0 win at Genoa, heading home at the back post in the second half from Maxence Caqueret's deflected cross to double the lead and end any hope of a Genoa comeback during their strongest spell of the match, while also adding two crosses and two tackles. Diao has now scored two Serie A goals this season across 13 appearances, establishing himself as a regular starter on the right wing thanks to his repeated runs in behind and dribbling threat.

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