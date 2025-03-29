Fantasy Soccer
Assane Diao headshot

Assane Diao News: Silent in Empoli fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Diao drew six fouls and registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Diao was slippery and often fouled early by the opponents, but his activity didn't lead to a great output. He hasn't produced in the past four fixtures after a hot start, tallying three shots (zero on target), three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).

Assane Diao
Como
