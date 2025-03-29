Assane Diao News: Silent in Empoli fixture

Diao drew six fouls and registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Diao was slippery and often fouled early by the opponents, but his activity didn't lead to a great output. He hasn't produced in the past four fixtures after a hot start, tallying three shots (zero on target), three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate).