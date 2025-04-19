Fantasy Soccer
Assane Diao headshot

Assane Diao News: Sinks Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Diao drew four fouls, won one of six tackles and scored two goals to go with two shots (two on target) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Lecce.

Diao had a clutch performance, as he opened and closed the scoring with two clinical finishes in front of the goalie after beating the offside trap. He's up to eight goals in 15 appearances since transferring to Como. He has hit the net thrice in the last five rounds, adding one assist, 11 shots (five on target) and five key passes.

Assane Diao
Como
