Assane Diao News: Slippery in Roma contest

Diao (undisclosed) drew five fouls and registered two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win against Roma.

Diao wasn't involved in the two goals but provided a significant spark off the bench and looked in fine shape despite a recent minor injury and his physical issues so far. He'll affect Mergim Vojvoda and Jesus Rodriguez' minutes if he manages to stay healthy. He has taken at least one shot in four consecutive outings, amassing six attempts (three on target) and adding two chances created and one cross (one accurate) over that span, with no goal contributions.