Assane Diao News: Slippery in Verona contest

Diao drew seven fouls and had one shot (zero on goal), four tackles (one won) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Diao was often stopped early by the opponents with harsh tackles and didn't get a lot going in the final third. He has recorded at least one shot, amassing 11 (three on target), and two crosses, piling up 17 (one accurate), in four games in a row, scoring once. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight tilt with one or more tackles, for a total of 11 (five won).