Assane Diao News: Struggles against Veneiza

Diao drew two fouls, committed two and recorded two tackles (two won) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Diao failed to put up stats in the key offensive categories as he was tightly guarded and didn't take a shot for just the second time since moving to Serie A. He has hit the net thrice and posted 10 shots (five on target), one key pass, four crosses (zero accurate) and eight tackles (seven won) in the last five bouts.